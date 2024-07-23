Lady Gaga, Joaquin Phoenix stir trouble in 'Joker: Folie à Deux' trailer

A new trailer for Joker: Folie à Deux starring Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix was dropped on Monday.

The sequel to the 2019 film Joker features Phoenix reprising his role as Arthur Fleck, now joined by Gaga as Harley Quinn.

The trailer offers a glimpse of the pair in action, engaging in darkly playful scenes, with Harley Quinn supporting Joker through a series of chaotic and sinister escapades.

The trailer opens with a voiceover from Harley, expressing how meeting Joker made her feel less alone.

"When I first saw Joker — when I saw you — for once in my life, I didn't feel so alone anymore," she said.

Harley encourages Joker, saying, "You can do anything you want… you’re Joker."

Director Todd Phillips returns for this installment, following the critical and financial success of the original Joker.

The first film, which was a psychological thriller, earned 11 Academy Award nominations and won two, including Best Actor for Phoenix.

Joker: Folie à Deux is scheduled to release on Oct 4, 2024.

Watch 'Joker: Folie à Deux' trailer:



