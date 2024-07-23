 
What is runtime of 'Joker: Folie à Deux' after new trailer?

Reports reveal the runtime of 'Joker 2: Folie à Deux' as Warner Bros bows trailer

July 23, 2024

The trailer of Joker 2: Folie à Deux brings out a deadly, bloody, and wicked face of Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga but questions are raised over the runtime of the much-anticipated sequel.

In an earlier report in World of Reel, it was said a test screening of the DC film was around 2 hours 29 minutes.

But it similarly reported the speculations on social media that put the final cut of the movie at 2 hours 20 minutes. 

Back to the trailer which opens with Harley touching voiceover sharing her strong connection with Arthur, "When I first saw Joker — when I saw you — for once in my life, I didn't feel so alone anymore."

The Bloody Marry singer will be seen in the shoes of Harley Quinn and director Todd Phillips raved about her selection, "We cast Gaga because she's magic. I was a producer on A Star Is Born."

"That was the first time I really met her and got to watch her work. As we were writing this script, Scott [Silver], who I wrote it with, kept going back to her."

