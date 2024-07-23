Lisa Kudrow's ex Conan O'Brien exposes his real feelings about her co-star

Lisa Kudrow's ex Conan O'Brien exposes his real feelings for Matthew Perry

Lisa Kudrow and O'Brien recently sat down to recall the time when O'Brien admitted to being jealous of her Friends co-star Mattew Perry.

They reveald it all on the latest episode of Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, and there the the host recalled the moment when Lisa Kudrow praised her co-star Matthew Perry’s comedic skills while filming the famous sitcom.

O'Brien shared “You called me up, and you were raving about Matthew”, and “Yes. And you were saying, he's so funny ... There was part of me that was jealous. Like, I was okay. I make you laugh pretty hard, and you were like, 'No, you don't understand. This guy's really [funny]."

At this point Kudrow also chimed in to say, “I just did a double take at him. Oh my god. That I never even in a million years could have envisioned anyone playing the character like that and with his own rhythm and everything. It's his own.”

He even went as far as to call Matthew, "one of the funniest people I know," before signing off.

For those unversed, Matthew passed away due to the “acute effects of ketamine,” at the age of 54, in a hot tub at his Pacific Palisades home, in Los Angeles, on October 28, 2023.



It is pertinent to mention that the host of the podcast and Kudrow were together from 1988 to 1993.

Later, Lisa Kudrow was married to Michel Stern on May 22, 1995 and O'Brien got married to Liza Powel sometime in 2002.