Photo: Halle Berry makes shocking comment about superhero universe

Halle Berry reflected on the negativity that she witnessed 20 years ago when the costume of her superhero movie, Catwoman, failed to impress the audience.

For those unversed, Halle starred in 2004 Catwoman flick, which only made a $84 million on the box office.

In a new chat with Entertainment Weekly, Halle explained the movie’s poor performance and explained that it was “different” from other superhero flick.

Berry says she felt the negativity, too. But, she maintains that the whole idea was in line with a sentiment that ran consistently throughout many involved with the production.

Elaborating on the reason behind "fans” disappointment “about the suit” of her character, Halle said, “It was something different, but in our minds, why keep remaking Catwoman if you’re not going to take risks and bring something different to it? “

The 57-year-old acting sensation also added, “The beauty was that it was better suited for my version of her, my body, who I was, and my sensibilities."

She also revealed she never took help from past Catwoman actresses in order to own her individuality.

"The studio was a big part of that; the idea was to not do what’s been done over and over but to bring something different," Halle admitted.

"The beauty of doing it was because it wasn’t in the Batman universe. Men, historically, get to have big franchises that revolve around them," she continued.

In conclusion, the actress boldly declared, "This was an opportunity to be forward-thinking, pushing that envelope for women. Why can’t we have our own superhero movie that revolves around us and our universe?"