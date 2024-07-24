Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson sleeping rituals post divorce laid bare

Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson share a deeply platonic bond with one another.



The Duke of York and his former wife, who live in the Royal Lodge together, have gone to follow an ‘unusual relationship.’

Speaking about the couple, expert Dan Wootton noted in 2019: "They're not seeing anyone else." But a royal insider said the bond is "not a passionate romance" but more of a deep friendship.

He said of the pair: "Theirs is not a great passionate romance - they have separate bedrooms at Royal Lodge - but it's more about the deepest form of friendship. It's a very unusual relationship for a divorced couple, especially to the outside world, but they're utterly devoted and would defend each other to the death."

This comes as Fergie herself revealed her daily ritual with Prince Andrew as they spend time together in their abode.

She said: “We sit round the table and have afternoon tea together. It's a very important part of our lives.”