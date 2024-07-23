Photo: Celine Dion's music comeback gets major update

Celine Dion is reportedly all set to perform again amid SPS recovery.



As per the latest findings of Variety, the songstress renowned for her powerful voice, is 'set to make comeback performance at 2024 Paris Olympic Games opening ceremony this Friday.

This comes after an insider privy to Life & Style shared, “Celine has blown everyone’s mind with her recovery,” and teased her return to the stage after years long battle with Stiff Person Syndrome (SPS).

This insider addressed that Celine was on a steady path to recovery, and “the fact that they’re now saying she’s going to do a concert in the coming weeks is so far beyond what anyone, including her doctors, imagined possible, it’s just incredible.”

“She’s so devoted to it and so determined and is now practicing every day to get her vocal cords ready to perform,” the insider continued.

“She’s taking it very slow and steady and making sure not to overdo it, but she is singing again and showing so much promise,” they also mentioned.

The insider claimed, “Celine is a very spiritual person so she’s crediting her higher power, along with excellent doctors and therapists, for this miracle but it’s also down to her incredible will power.”

They concluded by saying, “She’s just laser focused on being able to take the stage again and do what she loves.”