Photo: Keanu Reeves talks mortality amid new book release: 'All the time'

Keanu Reeves got candid about the topic of life and its impermanence.

The John Wick actor recently sat down for a candid confessional with BBC News, and weighed in on his upcoming novel, The Book of Elsewhere, which has mortality as its major theme.

Elaborating on this theme, the acting sensation confessed, “I'm 59, so I'm thinking about death all the time.”

For those unversed, the author of this book is China Miéville, who is brands his work as “weird fiction.”

He went on to continue, “Hopefully it's not crippling, but hopefully it's sensitized [us] to an appreciation of the breath we have, and the relationships that we have the potential to have.”

This comes after the actor made an appearance on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and got candid about his blockbuster movie, The Matrix.

Talking about the hit sci-fi forthcoming anniversary this year, he admitted, “The Matrix changed my life.”

He also added, “And then, over these years, it’s changed so many other people’s lives in really positive and great ways.”

“As an artist, you hope for that when you get to do a film or tell a story,” he remarked.

In conclusion, Keanu shared, “And so when you say these years and the amount of people I’ve met who have said to me and been touched by The Matrix in such a positive way… it’s the best.”