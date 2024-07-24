 
Keanu Reeves, China Mieville collaborate on new novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'

The award-winning author and the actor revealed that they are the biggest fans of each other

Web Desk
July 24, 2024

Keanu Reeves, China Mieville collaborate on new novel 'The Book of Elsewhere'

Keanu Reeves and author China Mieville have teamed up to write a new novel The Book of Elsewhere.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE magazine, the 59-year-old actor, along with Mieville via Zoom talked about how they come up together to work on a novel.

The award-winning fantasy and science fiction author revealed that he first did not believe when his agent told him that Reeves wanted to collaborate with him he assumed it was a prank.

“I think I kind of giggled. “Why would someone think of that? That’s just so patently false. It had to be true.”

However, Reeves was a fan of Miéville’s work and fell in love with his writings when he read his short story collection Three Moments of an Explosion.

“I read it and read it and read it, and after each story, I was amazed and astounded and entertained and moved," said Reeves

“And so to come across a talent like that, one can only hope or dream to work with them," he continued 

The novel The Book of Elsewhere is the story of a warrior who wants to shed his immortality.

The story is inspired by a character from a comic book titled BRZRKR which is co-created by Reeves and is under development to become a Netflix anime series.

While talking about collaborating with Mieville, Reeves said, “It’s just a really special experience to work with China.”

“To write a novel that’s funny, that makes you want to cry, that is relatable with the different characters talking about different kinds of love—I was constantly surprised in the best way,” he added.

