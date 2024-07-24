Photo: Britney Spears' brother Bryan 'controlling' her AGAIN: Report

Britney Spears’ brother Bryan reportedly wants to control who she meets.

A new insider recently shared about Britney’s “protective” brother, “He wants to see her inner circle totally wiped clean.”

Speaking of Britney’s criminal ex, Pual Soliz, the source added, “He convinced her this guy is not good, especially if she wants to see more of her sons,” and noted, “He’s raising hell over the fact that this guy was allowed to work for her when he was already a felon.”

“Bryan wants a whole lot of changes — everyone from her assistants, drivers, helpers in the house and even her financial advisers,” the insider also stated.

The source even claimed that “so far, Britney is on board, but the scary thing is that she can be very unpredictable and vulnerable to manipulation.”

“So it’s key that Paul and the other bad influences are not allowed any contact with her,” the insider explained in conclusion.

It is pertinent to share that it is not the first time when Bryan is trying to control his sister as December 2021 the singer's former backup dancer Anthony Garza shared in his Instagram post that Bryan "controlled her every move" on tour in 2018.