Tom Brady expresses love for his children with sweet photos

Tom Brady is expressing his love and admiration for his children.

The 46-year-old retired NFL pro took to his official Instagram account and showed how much he loves his kids.

Brady shared a picture on his social media stories featuring him posing with his 16-year-old son Jack.



The father-son duo were donning a matching white T-shirt while playing golf together.

The proud father wrote on the picture, "Love this kiddddd,” with three heart emojis.

He shared another picture of his 14-year-old son Benjamin who can be seen relaxing in the sun without any top.

Brady penned down for his teenage son, “And this boy makes my heart sing,” again with three heart emojis.

Moreover, the father of three also shared a throwback photo on Instagram stories, featuring his mother Galynn Brady, carrying his daughter Vivian.

He captioned the photo, “My forever Mom and my forever baby girllllllieee,” following the ritual of three heart emojis.

It is pertinent to mention that Brady shares his eldest son Jack with his ex Bridget Moynahan and two other kids Benjamin and Vivian with ex-Gisele Bundchen.

