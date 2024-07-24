Sarah Ferguson held talks with Queen Elizabeth II over Prince Andrew ‘protection'

Sarah Ferguson has not left Prince Andrew’s side for a key reason, it is conjectured.



The Duchess of York, who lives with ex-husband Andrew at the Royal Lodge in Windsor, is protecting the defamed Prince due to a promise made to Queen Elizabeth II, says a Royal expert.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward tells The Sun: “Sarah must have talked to the Queen and she must have said 'Please look after Andrew for me'. And that's what she is going to do. I don't think she will leave him and I don't think they'll get married again."

The expert also noted that "She is not going to walk out on Andrew because he supported her in all the various scandals she has been involved in." Back in 1992, Sarah's marriage publicly broke down after she was photographed on two occasions with other men, and while she was not welcomed into the inner royal circle for some time after these scandals, over the years it hasn't impacted her relationship with Andrew, who was widely said to be the late Queen Elizabeth's favourite son.

"It wouldn't look too good if she walked out on him. She just wouldn't. I don't think she's too loyal, she is just a really lovely character trait," said Seward, "She is very protective of him now because he needs protecting.”