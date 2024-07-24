Prince Harry will ‘no way' let Archie become like Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Harry reportedly once admitted he does not want Prince Archie to become like Queen Elizabeth II.



The Duke of Sussex, who has been vocal about his love for late Granny, seemingly does not want his eldest son to become like the monarch.

Royal author Robert Lacey recounts the time anthropologist Dr Jane Goodall went to see Harry and Meghan Markle after the birth of Archie in 2019.

He reveals: “Meghan came into the room as the interview drew to a close. She was holding the newborn Archie tenderly in her arms and she offered the baby to the 85-year-old Goodall,” he wrote in his biography Battle of Brothers.

The expert noted: "He was very tiny and very sleepy. I think I was one of the first to cuddle him outside the family. I made Archie do the Queen’s Wave saying, ‘I suppose he’ll have to learn this. Harry’s reaction brooked no doubt, ‘No! He’s not growing up like that.”

Prince Harry left the Royal Family back in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle and son, Prince Archie. The couple later accused the Royal Family of showcasing racism towards their son and publicly shared their grievances on television. Harry and Meghan now live in California, where they also welcomed their daughter, Princess Lilibet.