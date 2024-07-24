Hailey Bieber embraces pregnancy cravings with help from private chef

Hailey Bieber is enjoying all the perks while she is pregnant.



In an interview with W Magazine for its recent cover story the 27-year-old model revealed that in this one special thing, she is not compromising and it is her food.

During her chat with the publication for its Special Edition Summer Issue, Hailey called herself a ‘foodie’.

She revealed that for the cure of her pregnancy craving she has hired a private chef.

While revealing that her personal chef helps her cook dinners at home, Hailey referred it to a ‘huge blessing’.

Despite she has someone else who cooks for her and let her rest according to Hailey her pregnancy has not been entirely calm.

“I probably could have hid it until the end,” she said adding, “didn’t enjoy the stress of not being able to enjoy my pregnancy outwardly.”

Hailey went on to say, “I felt like I was hiding this big secret, and it didn’t feel good.”’

"I wanted the freedom to go out and live my life,” the Rhode founder added.

For those unversed, Hailey is expecting her first baby with her husband Justin Bieber.