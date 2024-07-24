Christie Brinkley inspires fans by declaring '70 is the new 40'

July 24, 2024
Christie Brinkley tugged at some heartstrings of her fans with her empowering post on her social media account.
The 70-year-old model took to her Instagram account on Tuesday, July 23, and doubled down her confidence with her recent post.
Brinkley who turned 70 in February, posted a bold photo of herself from her recent Social Life Magazine cover shoot.
Breaking the stereotypes, the supermodel proved that age is just a number.
While sharing a picture of her flaunting a v-neck olive green dress, Brinkley also shared her thoughts.
She wrote in the caption, “I think 70 is the new 40. A great time to take on new challenges, volunteer, travel or start a new company.”
“The sky is the limit,” she said, adding, “Now is a great time to make your dreams and goals a reality! Here’s to loving the age you’re in!”
Her followers rushed into her comment section praising her take on getting older.
One fan wrote, “This is how I want to be at 70!” while another commented, “I am embracing getting older and living my life the way I want too.”