Inside Prince William, Kate Middleton’s balanced approach to raising kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton have come up with a balanced approach to raise their kids in the Royal setup, allowing them to still have a normal life.



According to a royal expert, the Prince and Princess of Wales are well aware of the pressures and challenges that come with the Royal life and they are determined to shield their kids from their negative impact.

Hence, they are gradually introducing Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to royal responsibilities, while maintaining a sense of normalcy in their upbringing.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal expert Jennie Bond shed light on William and Kate's "measured and mature" parenting approach while praising them.

“William and Catherine have taken a very measured and mature decision to show the children gradually what life is going to be like for them… but to keep most of their lives private for now,” she said.

“They can’t change their destiny, but they don’t have to confront it just yet except on special occasions. So I think William and Catherine have got the balance just right,” she continued.

“The children obviously know they were born royal, but they don’t have to be in the public eye very often – there will be time enough for that. For now, their parents have made it very clear that their priority is to give their children as normal an upbringing as possible.

Before concluding, the expert commented, “You can’t undo the destiny you were born into, but you can make life more of a family affair than an upbringing in palaces and castles would allow.”