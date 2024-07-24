 
Geo News

Jennifer Lopez takes on the summer in style amid divorce rumors

Jennifer Lopez steps out with friends as she rides bike in her summer style amid divorce rumors with Ben Affleck

By
Web Desk
|

July 24, 2024

Jennifer Lopez rides bike in her summer style amid divorce rumors
Jennifer Lopez rides bike in her summer style amid divorce rumors 

Jennifer Lopez took her summer style outdoors while riding bike with friends.

It is pertinent to mention that the Atlas star went on a bike ride with friends in the Hamptons on Tuesday ahead of her 55th birthday, which falls on Wednesday, July 24, as per the reports by People

During the outing, the Jenny from the Block hitmaker was flashing her smile as she wore a black and white floral set by Misa.

As per the earlier publication, Lopez’s fitted bandeau featured off-the-shoulder short sleeves and bold black and white floral designs on crinkle cotton fabric.

Jennifer Lopez takes on the summer in style amid divorce rumors

In order to complete her look, she paired it with the matching Yelena maxi skirt and added white wedges while accessorizing with a pair of black sunshades.

Moreover, her hair was pulled back into a bun, perfect for a carefree joyride with her pals.

It is worth mentioning that Lopez wore a set silver hoop earrings and her wedding ring, according to People

As far as Jennifer’s marriage is concerned, the couple recently celebrated their second wedding anniversary on July 16, however, they did so on separate coasts.

As per the earlier publication, Lopez has been spending time in New York following a trip to Europe without Affleck, while he’s been in California for much of the summer due to production on The Accountant 2.

And although the movie recently wrapped filming, Affleck has stayed in Los Angeles, including during the Fourth of July holiday.

Royal family opens up about King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer treatment in latest statement video
Royal family opens up about King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer treatment in latest statement
Ben Affleck 'repeats history' amidst Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours
Ben Affleck 'repeats history' amidst Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours
Meghan Markle makes final decision regarding 2027 Invictus Games appearance video
Meghan Markle makes final decision regarding 2027 Invictus Games appearance
Hugh Jackman shares 'best thing' about his friendship with Ryan Reynolds
Hugh Jackman shares 'best thing' about his friendship with Ryan Reynolds
Prince William breaks silence as Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham
Prince William breaks silence as Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham
Prince Harry sends new message to Kate Middleton ahead of UK trip
Prince Harry sends new message to Kate Middleton ahead of UK trip
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are moving into big trouble
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are moving into big trouble
Prince William receives new patronage as he steps down as FA President
Prince William receives new patronage as he steps down as FA President