Karlie Kloss praises Taylor Swift's music amid feud rumors

By
Web Desk
July 24, 2024

Karlie Kloss continues to squash feud rumors with Taylor Swift as she praises the new album of her former friend.

During a conversation with Yahoo Life, the fashion model said that the pop star is “very talented and her music is classic.”

When she asked about her favorite song from Taylor’s album The Tortured Poets Department, Karlie replied, "I’d say the whole album."

"She's got so many hits. I definitely love Shake It Off,” said the 32-year-old, who attended Taylor’s Eras Tour show in Los Angeles in August 2023.

These supportive remarks come amid the rumor of a feud between Karlie and Taylor.

However, during an interview with The New York Times in 2018, Karlie dismissed the beef rumors with the singer, simply saying, "Don't believe everything you read."

For those unversed, Karlie and Taylor first met in 2013 and became fast friends. After that, the duo appeared together on the cover of Vogue Magazine.

