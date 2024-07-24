Prince William's influence on son George grows amid Kate Middleton worries

Prince William’s influence on his son Prince George is growing amid Kate Middleton’s mounting worries, a new report has revealed.



According to a royal expert, the 11-year-old Prince, who is second in line to British throne, looks up to his father, the Prince of Wales, which stresses Kate.

Speaking with OK! Magazine, royal expert and correspondent Jennie Bond noted the remarkable similarity between George and William, sharing how he ‘idolizes’ his father.

She talked about George’s mimicry of William's mannerisms which have been evident during their recent outings, including the 2024 UEFA European Championship final.

“George and Charlotte really are cut from the same cloth as their parents,” Bond told the publication. “It’s very cute to see this pair out with their mum and dad, they obviously have a great relationship and perhaps they get a kick out of playing lookalikes.”

Echoing same sentiments, relationship expert Nicky Wake said, "William and George looked adorable watching the Euros together.”

"The way George mimicked his dad shows that he idolises him in every way, whether it was cheering and hugging in joy at the goal, or sitting in devastation at the result.

“George looking over at William to copy his actions shows that he sees his father as a role model and aspires to be like him when he’s older.”

This comes after it was revealed that Kate, the Princess of Wales, is ‘terrified’ of George taking on after Prince William.

Speaking with Hello Magazine, the future queen confessed that she fears Prince George would inherit the love of motorbikes from his father.

“He’s [William] still riding it,” she said. “It always fills me with horror when he goes out on it. I’m terrified. Hopefully, I’m going to keep George off it.”