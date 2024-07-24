Prince William receives new patronage as he steps down as FA President

Prince William has received new patronage after the Prince of Wales stepped down as the President of Football Association.



The Prince of Wales was first appointed President of the FA in 2005 and has held the position for almost 20 years.

The Football Association, the governing body of England’s football took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and announced Prince William’s new patronage.

“We're pleased to announce that His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, is to become Patron of the FA,” the tweet reads.

The new announcement comes days after Prince William attended the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain in Berlin on July 14.

The future king also took his son Prince George to watch the final in Germany as England suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Spain.