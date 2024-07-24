 
Geo News

Prince William receives new patronage as he steps down as FA President

Prince William was first appointed President of the FA in 2005 and has held the position for almost 20 years

By
Web Desk
|

July 24, 2024

Prince William receives new patronage as he steps down as FA President
Prince William receives new patronage as he steps down as FA President

Prince William has received new patronage after the Prince of Wales stepped down as the President of Football Association.

The Prince of Wales was first appointed President of the FA in 2005 and has held the position for almost 20 years.

The Football Association, the governing body of England’s football took to X, formerly Twitter handle, and announced Prince William’s new patronage.

“We're pleased to announce that His Royal Highness, The Prince of Wales, is to become Patron of the FA,” the tweet reads.

Prince William receives new patronage as he steps down as FA President

The new announcement comes days after Prince William attended the Euro 2024 final between England and Spain in Berlin on July 14.

The future king also took his son Prince George to watch the final in Germany as England suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to Spain.

Prince William breaks silence as Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham
Prince William breaks silence as Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham
Prince Harry sends new message to Kate Middleton ahead of UK trip
Prince Harry sends new message to Kate Middleton ahead of UK trip
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are moving into big trouble
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are moving into big trouble
Brittany Mahomes reveals why her third pregnancy is ‘the hardest'
Brittany Mahomes reveals why her third pregnancy is ‘the hardest'
Prince William's influence on son George grows amid Kate Middleton worries video
Prince William's influence on son George grows amid Kate Middleton worries
King Charles holds series of meetings amid Prince Harry's big announcement
King Charles holds series of meetings amid Prince Harry's big announcement
Bridgerton's Lady Danbury exposes show's racism towards black actors
Bridgerton's Lady Danbury exposes show's racism towards black actors
Karlie Kloss praises Taylor Swift's music amid feud rumors
Karlie Kloss praises Taylor Swift's music amid feud rumors