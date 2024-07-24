 
Prince Harry leaves William and Kate seething with new plans

Prince Harry recently announced destination for 2017 Invictus Games

July 24, 2024

Prince Harry has left Prince William and Kate Middleton in seething by announcing that the 2027 Invictus Games would be held in the UK.

After the Duke of Sussex made the announcement, the members of the Royal family in an ‘awkward’ position as not attending the games would reflect badly on them.

In a piece for GB News, royal commentator Dorothy Reddin said that Royal family members, especially William and Kate, need to think hard about tackling this new Harry situation.

"The Royal Family would almost certainly have to consider the optics of a major sporting event being held in the heart of the UK and no visibility from Harry's immediate family, thus placing the Waleses in an awkward position,” she penned.

"William and Kate could run the risk of appearing cold if they failed to show public support for the Duke of Sussex,” Reddin added.

She went on to claim that the upcoming games could also help in the reconciliation between Harry and the rest of his family as it would be a perfect occasion for them to reconnect.

"The 2027 Invictus Games are three years away, and there is no way of telling how the Waleses' relationship with the Sussexes will be,” she said.

"If Princess Kate and Prince William attend the upcoming Invictus Games events in 2027, it could be deeply awkward, but there is also the opportunity for an emotional reunion and a powerful full-circle moment for the Royal Family."

