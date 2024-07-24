Prince William's Duchy of Cornwall 'strategic goals' under his leadership laid bare

Prince William’s Duchy of Cornwall has disclosed its emerging strategic goals under the Prince of Wales leadership, saying these are 'fourfold'.



The Duchy of Cornwall on Tuesday published its Integrated Annual Report which summarises activity on the estate for the year ended 31st March 2024.

According to the report, the year just ended has been one of both consolidation and continued change at the Duchy, as the new Duke explores what the Duchy will mean to him.

The team have particularly enjoyed working with Kensington Palace, the Royal Foundation and the Earthshot Prize this year to ensure the Duke’s priorities are implemented consistently across three organisations.

It said, “Our emerging strategic goals under his leadership are fourfold: to grow income while maintaining value, to become a net zero estate by 2032, to be an exemplar estate for mental health provision for tenants and staff, and, working with others, to address the homelessness challenge in Cornwall.”

The Duchy of Cornwall is the estate Prince William inherited when he became the heir to the throne.