 
Geo News

Prince William's Duchy of Cornwall 'strategic goals' under his leadership laid bare

Duchy of Cornwall said, "Our emerging strategic goals under Prince William's leadership are fourfold"

By
Web Desk
|

July 24, 2024

Prince Williams Duchy of Cornwall strategic goals under his leadership laid bare
Prince William's Duchy of Cornwall 'strategic goals' under his leadership laid bare

Prince William’s Duchy of Cornwall has disclosed its emerging strategic goals under the Prince of Wales leadership, saying these are 'fourfold'.

The Duchy of Cornwall on Tuesday published its Integrated Annual Report which summarises activity on the estate for the year ended 31st March 2024.

According to the report, the year just ended has been one of both consolidation and continued change at the Duchy, as the new Duke explores what the Duchy will mean to him.

The team have particularly enjoyed working with Kensington Palace, the Royal Foundation and the Earthshot Prize this year to ensure the Duke’s priorities are implemented consistently across three organisations.

It said, “Our emerging strategic goals under his leadership are fourfold: to grow income while maintaining value, to become a net zero estate by 2032, to be an exemplar estate for mental health provision for tenants and staff, and, working with others, to address the homelessness challenge in Cornwall.”

The Duchy of Cornwall is the estate Prince William inherited when he became the heir to the throne.

Ben Affleck 'repeats history' amidst Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours
Ben Affleck 'repeats history' amidst Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours
Meghan Markle makes final decision regarding 2027 Invictus Games appearance video
Meghan Markle makes final decision regarding 2027 Invictus Games appearance
Hugh Jackman shares 'best thing' about his friendship with Ryan Reynolds
Hugh Jackman shares 'best thing' about his friendship with Ryan Reynolds
Prince William breaks silence as Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham
Prince William breaks silence as Harry announces Invictus Games in Birmingham
Prince Harry sends new message to Kate Middleton ahead of UK trip
Prince Harry sends new message to Kate Middleton ahead of UK trip
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are moving into big trouble
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry are moving into big trouble
Prince William receives new patronage as he steps down as FA President
Prince William receives new patronage as he steps down as FA President
Brittany Mahomes reveals why her third pregnancy is ‘the hardest'
Brittany Mahomes reveals why her third pregnancy is ‘the hardest'