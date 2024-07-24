Eminem helped Salma Hayek in big way ahead of key moment

Ahead of the 2024 Paris Olympics, Salma Hayek is turning up to Eminem's hit song Lose Yourself for motivation as she is slated to hold up the Olympic Torch Relay.



Taking to Instagram, the House of Gucci star posted a clip of the smashing hit track while wearing a white tracksuit to prepare for the special tradition.

"Getting ready to participate in the Olympic torch relay in Paris! Feeling the excitement and unity the Olympics brings. Stay tuned for more photos with the torch tomorrow," she captioned the post which included a flurry of snaps of the Frida star trip to the city.

In the meantime, the press release of the 2024 Paris Olympics said Salma took the torch on "a stroll through the Château de Versailles palace."

It continued, "At the end of the day, tennis player Caroline Garcia, who boasts 11 singles titles on the WTA circuit, lit the cauldron at the celebration venue in Versailles before the large crowds of spectators!."