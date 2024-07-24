Dua Lipa makes major career success as a celebrity in UK

Dua Lipa, the British star is on the way to becoming one of the UK’s richest celebrities as she raked in an eye-watering £1million per week last year after a string of festival performances.

As per Daily Mail, according to her account filings which ended in March 2023, Dua had a turnover of £51.6million at her company Radicial 22 Live LLP.

Furthermore, it was also revealed that after her expenses, Dua was still left with an average of £59,000 per day after being left with £21.7m in the coffers.

It is pertinent to mention that this year Dua was marked the 29th richest person in the UK with a net worth of £90million, as per the Sunday Times rich list.

Moreover, Dua is set for another bumper years after the success of her third album, Radical Optimism, which got released in May.

In regards to this, the record has so far produced three Top Ten songs, Houdini, Training Season and Illusion, which she performed during her headline Glastonbury show.

After the success of her Glasto performance, Dua announced two shows at Wembley Stadium, which got sold out in a day.

Dua has also performed at NOS alive in Portugal, Open'er in Poland and Mad Cool festival in Spain, as reported by Daily Mail. Dua is also set to hit the road again in November and December to tour in Asia before returning home to the UK.