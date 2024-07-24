 
King Charles to cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?

Hugh Jackman clears air on rumours that say King Charles will appear in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Web Desk
July 24, 2024

Social media was in a frenzy after rumours said King Charles was to cameo in the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine. However, the air from the buzz burst when Hugh Jackman ruled out any royal family member in the movie.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 55-year-old said, “A lot of people here not in it,” adding, “Jimmy, you’re not in the movie,” noting, “I know you’re shocked, but you got cut. I’m sorry."

"There was a genuine rumor going around for a long time, and I can guarantee he is not in the movie, and that is King Charles.”

After cutting off a few popular names from the cameo list, the Australian star teased, “I said I wasn’t doing Wolverine again. You can’t believe a word I say.”

The Marvel film is said to be a houseful of mind-blowing cameos and some on the internet believed Taylor Swift, a close friend of Ryan Reynolds, would be in it.

“If I ever stop, she’d make a good Deadpool,” the Green Star Lantern told on the late-night show.

Weighing in on much-talked-about cameos, Ryan said these appearances were a part of the story instead of fans-pleasing random celebrity entries.

“There are surprises. I would say that the folks that do show up in the movie," he continued. 

"I have no idea how we’ve managed to keep it secret given the internet and all this stuff. But I would say it’s more surprises."

