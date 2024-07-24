Sofía Vergara showcases rare picture of her surgeon boyfriend

Sofía Vergara shares a rare snap of her vacation, with her surgeon boyfriend, Justin Saliman.

The Modern Family actress posted a rare photo on Instagram of her boyfriend Justin Saliman relaxing during their Italian getaway on Tuesday, July 23.

In regards to the caption, she added ‘heart’ while Vergara donned a yellow sundress as she posed sitting on a chair indoors while flashing a big smile.

As far as her surgeon boyfriend is concerned, he was also in the carousel post while smiling at the camera as he was lounging on a sofa bed on a draped deck outdoors.

Justin donned white t-shirt and blue floral print shorts for the picture.

Furthermore, Sofía also took it to her Instagram stories as she posted her Saliman’s video with several others.

It is pertinent to mention that Vergara began dating orthopedic surgeon, Saliman after her divorce with ex-husband Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage last year, as per the reports by People.

As per the earlier publication, the former couple announced their separation in July 2023 and finalized their divorce in February.

Moreover, according to People, Vergara and Saliman were first linked after they were pictured together in October 2023 going to dinner at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills for Kim Kardashian's birthday celebration.

Since then they've been spotted on several occasions spending quality time together, as reported by the earlier outlet.