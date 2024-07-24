'House of the Dragon' star Matt Smith a 'bully'?

House of the Dragon's famed Matt Smith was a bully, according to Kieran Hayler who responded after it was claimed the British star did not want him in his upcoming show on Sky.



The ex-husband of Katie Price's statement comes on the heels of a report that says The Crown star became uncomfortable and demanded an edit after sharing a screen with a former stripper after he appeared in a scene as an extra in The Death Of Bunny Munro.

Slamming Matt, the father-of-two said, “I’m not embarrassed, I’m more hurt somebody like that would say something when they don’t even know me."

He continued, “I didn’t go on set saying who I was - I was just walking past him as he drove past in the scene.”

Adding, “For him to say what he has apparently said… it doesn’t give much hope to young actors if big names can call you out and dictate who is going to be in this and that,” he added.

“I am probably in 0.5 seconds of a scene with him," Kieran said. “For me, it’s like…******* hell! I just found it tough," noting, “It’s like bullying. It’s mean."

A Sky spokesperson meanwhile comes to Matt's defense stating, “This is categorically untrue. Matt Smith has not requested Kieran be removed from the series.”