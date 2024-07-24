 
Geo News

'House of the Dragon' star Matt Smith a 'bully'?

Kieran Hayler responds strongly to 'House of the Dragon' actor Matt Smith's reported issue with him

By
Web Desk
|

July 24, 2024

House of the Dragon star Matt Smith a bully?
'House of the Dragon' star Matt Smith a 'bully'?

House of the Dragon's famed Matt Smith was a bully, according to Kieran Hayler who responded after it was claimed the British star did not want him in his upcoming show on Sky.

The ex-husband of Katie Price's statement comes on the heels of a report that says The Crown star became uncomfortable and demanded an edit after sharing a screen with a former stripper after he appeared in a scene as an extra in The Death Of Bunny Munro.

Slamming Matt, the father-of-two said, “I’m not embarrassed, I’m more hurt somebody like that would say something when they don’t even know me."

He continued, “I didn’t go on set saying who I was - I was just walking past him as he drove past in the scene.”

Adding, “For him to say what he has apparently said… it doesn’t give much hope to young actors if big names can call you out and dictate who is going to be in this and that,” he added.

“I am probably in 0.5 seconds of a scene with him," Kieran said. “For me, it’s like…******* hell! I just found it tough," noting, “It’s like bullying. It’s mean."

A Sky spokesperson meanwhile comes to Matt's defense stating, “This is categorically untrue. Matt Smith has not requested Kieran be removed from the series.”

King Charles to cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?
King Charles to cameo in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'?
Eminem helped Salma Hayek in big way ahead of key moment
Eminem helped Salma Hayek in big way ahead of key moment
Prince William's Duchy of Cornwall 'strategic goals' under his leadership laid bare
Prince William's Duchy of Cornwall 'strategic goals' under his leadership laid bare
Meghan Markle to join hands with Kamala Harris as US ambassador?
Meghan Markle to join hands with Kamala Harris as US ambassador?
Prince Harry leaves William and Kate seething with new plans
Prince Harry leaves William and Kate seething with new plans
Jennifer Garner announces her bird modeling agency video
Jennifer Garner announces her bird modeling agency
Royal family opens up about King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer treatment in latest statement video
Royal family opens up about King Charles, Kate Middleton's cancer treatment in latest statement
Ben Affleck 'repeats history' amidst Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours
Ben Affleck 'repeats history' amidst Jennifer Lopez divorce rumours