Prince Harry taking a U turn with his work plans

Prince Harry has just started to spark worries with his U turn on his financial plans

July 24, 2024

Prince Harry’s bid to take a U turn with his post US-life plans have sparked a lot of concerns among fans.

GBN America host Nana Akua made a few comments pertaining to Prince Harry during her interview with Lee Cohen, a US-based commentator.

While Mr Cohen started to comment on the aftereffects of Prince Harry’s award move Ms Akua referenced the backlash from all of it and referenced an ongoing argument by the prince who “would say he left the Royal Family to become more involved in charitable causes.”

And “Harry might argue that he left the Royal Family to do what he's doing now, but he was already doing that beforehand.”

“But you could argue that he maybe left his royal roots to get involved and do things like this.”

“But as I said, he's already doing it, so I don't really know where he's going with that,” she added before signing off.

For those unversed with Prince Harry’s Pat Tillman award acceptance, the Duke said on the stage, “The truth is I stand here not as Prince Harry Pat Tillman Award recipient, but rather as a voice on behalf of the Invictus Games Foundation.”

“And the thousands of veterans and service personnel from over 20 nations who have made the Invictus Games a reality.”

“This award belongs to them, not to me. It is of great importance to me to highlight these allies and their amazing families for their achievements, their spirit, and their courage at every opportunity.”

