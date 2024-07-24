 
Emma Roberts turns heads with fiancé Cody John after engagement

Emma Roberts and Cody John announced their engagement earlier this month

July 24, 2024

Photo: Emma Roberts turns heads with fiancé Cody John after engagement

Emma Roberts was a sight for sore eyes as she stepped all-loved up with Cody John.

According to People Magazine, the American Horror Story alum was sighted with her fiancé Cody John on July 23rd 2024.

The new flames made their first post-engagement appearance in Gassin France, at the Summer Gala by Gala One at the Golf Club Saint-Tropez. Emma was clad in a black maxi dress whereas Cody donned a matching black shirt with striped, beige trousers.

Last week, the acting sensation took to Instagram and announced her engagement with Cody as she penned, "Putting this here before my mom tells everyone."

The couple had been dating for two years before they decided to exchange rings.

Previously, Emma was enamored with Garrett Hedlund, but the former pair reportedly parted ways after almost three years of dating.

“It's sad, and they are trying their best to co-parent. It's been hard," a source privy to People Magazine shared at that time while referring to their one-year-old son Rhodes Roberts.

The insider continued, “Having a newborn in the pandemic has been a lot harder than either of them expected, but they're really, really trying their best to figure things out."

"Garrett totally stepped it up after Emma was still recovering after giving birth. He made sure that their house was stocked with things that Emma liked and needed so she felt comfortable. She's just starting to get back into a more 'normal' routine,” he concluded. 

