Tate McRae all hearts for Olivia Rodrigo as friendship blooms

Olivia Rodrigo and Tate McRae reportedly share a close bond with each other.



As fans will be aware, the two musicians made headlines since Tate McRae made a cameo in Olivia’s track, bad idea, Right? video.

In a new chat with Us Weekly, the Greedy hitmaker weighed on their apparent friendship and shared, “I love Olivia. I love all my girlfriends.”

She also explained that people “think way harder into things than we do” and try to find beef when any two fellow music artists interact.

“We’re just friends who like to sing,” she insisted and noted, “We’re all supporting each other and want to go to each other’s concerts and want to listen to each other’s music.”

“There’s not much beef outside of that,” she added.

“I think people try to make up things that are never true and we just think it’s hilarious,” Tate declared and concluded by saying, “We can just all do our own thing and love each other’s stuff.”

"You don’t have to overthink it any more than that,” she urged.

