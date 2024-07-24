Kevin Hart breaks silence after Tom Brady's comments on his roast

Kevin Hart expressed his sympathies with Tom Brady over his regret of being part of Netflix's The Greatest Roast of All Time and how it has affected his kids.



The 45-year-old comedian and actor appeared in a recent interview with Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks on Thursday and addressed Brady’s statement he gave after his Netflix roast.

Brady revealed on an ESPN podcast that he would have avoided his roast if he had known that it would impact his family and kids.

However, Hart said that Brady has to be treated the way on the special as it was ‘necessary’ and was a 'learning lesson' for him.

Hart told the host, “When he says he regretted doing it … I think what he’s referring to is saying, ‘I could have tapered it a little differently, having a conversation pre-, of like, ‘Guys, let’s go and do this, but let’s not touch this.”

He went on to say, “The idea of going all in and just saying, ‘I don’t care, because I know the world would love to see me being on the receiving end of s—,’ … I think it was that.”

“But what it did for comedy and our climate of sensitivity, I think was necessary and valuable,” the Jumanji: The Next Level actor added.

It is pertinent to mention that in the show The Greatest Roast of All Time Hart was the first to take aim at Brady and also joked about his divorce from Gisele Bundchen.