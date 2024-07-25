Photo: Sean Paul makes life-long promise: 'Til me dead like a tire'

Sean Paul recently made a shock admission about his passion for making music.

In a new video chat with NME, the musician talked about the importance of music in his life.

Speaking of when he will take retirement from the music industry, Sean remarked, "No, man, me nah retire ’til me dead like a tire. Trust me now, man."

"It gets harder. It do get harder as someone who’s growing older," he added in the clip.

"It’s a thing, but it keeps me youthful," he also explained.

Sean even claimed, "I read a little thing yesterday that said if you attend two concerts or two festivals every month, you’re going to gain nine years on your life, so I’mma live forever! You know what I mean?"

He even mentioned music festivals and branded them as a way to reconnect and enjoy by saying, "What I’m saying is this is a synergy and a gathering of people, of like-minded people who want to just party and have fun."

Wrapping up the topic, he declared, "Big up to everybody who attends the festivals with vigor every year, and big up to everybody who puts on these festivals. It’s awesome."