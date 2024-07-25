Janet Jackson reflects on making song ‘Scream' with Michael Jackson

Janet Jackson took a stroll back in memory lane to the time when she and her brother Michael Jackson used to make music together.

In a recent interview with BBC, the 58-year-old singer-songwriter chatted about her extended Together Again tour.

Janet specifically mentioned one of the highlights of the tour which is her performance in which she sang her and Michael's collaborative song Screams.

As per the outlet, Janet's live performance with the video footage of the late pop king was one of the “most powerful moments” of her tour.

While recalling about the time when she wrote the song Screams with Micheal she said, "Mike and I wrote that song in New York, in his apartment.”

The All For You singer went on to say, "So [I relive] that whole journey, listening to him sing it [and remembering] what he was going through at that time.

“And just me being his little sister, always by his side, and being that support system. That's always been my role,” she added.

For those unversed, the song was released in 1995 and is famous for its black-and-white music video.

The song was released soon after Michael Jackson’s lawsuit of child abuse was settled and the song portrayed the hard time he faced at the time.