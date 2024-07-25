Lisa Kudrow reveals the reason behind her frustration amid shooting 'Friends'

Lisa Kudrow, who played Pheobe Buffay on the Friends show has just expressed her frustration with the studio audience while filming Friends.



It is pertinent to mention that when Kudrow got asked about her feelings about the studio audience on the Conan O'Brien Needs a Friend podcast, she shared that she got annoyed “because they were laughing for too long. It wasn’t that funny. That’s why.”

As per People, Lisa began at length by admitting, “It wasn’t an honest response and it irritated me. Now you’re just ruining the timing of the rest of the show. There are other lines. Sometimes I would just look out if they’d been laughing too long, and go, ‘Come on’. Really angry.”

Furthermore, Kudrow also revealed that she was focused on viewers at home rather than the studio audience while filming, as per the reports by the earlier outlet.

Kudrow recounted by saying that the show was made for the TV viewers at home. If it was a play then laughing was fine.

According to People, she also added, “It’s being filmed and now I’m just standing there, you do like nod, ‘Yeah, I said that.’ It’s terrible. They instructed our audience not to do anything like that, I think.”

Moreover, Kudrow went on to share that each episode of the hit NBC sitcom, which ran for 10 seasons from 1994 to 2004, would take six to eight hours to shoot.

It is worth mentioning that as per People, her costar Jennifer Aniston, who played the role of Rachel Green, in Friends revealed on Variety's Actors on Actors series that Kudrow wasn’t a fan of the studio audience.