Kim Kardashian teases 'Love Island' appearance, sends Khloe into scream

Kim Kardashian hints at a possible appearance on the hit reality show Love Island.

On Wednesday, Kim took to Instagram to share a series of sultry photos.

Kim Kardashian sparked excitement with the hint of possible 'Love Island' appearance

The photos showcased the SKIMS founder lounging by the pool in a revealing black bikini and sheer cover-up.

With her caption, “A bombshell just entered the villa,” Kim hinted at her possible appearance.

A nod to the show’s format where new contestants is introduced as "bombshells" this caption set social media abuzz.

Fans flooded the comments section with excitement.

Notably, sister Khloe Kardashian couldn't contain her excitement, responding in the comments with multiple “Yaaaassssss” and “Screaming at the caption!!!!!!!”

The Love Island UK account also jumped in, playfully suggesting Kim apply for their upcoming All Stars season, set to return in January 2025.

They commented, “All Stars is back in January 2025 if you fancy it Kim,” with a heart emoji, fueling speculation about a possible reality TV crossover.

Meanwhile, Love Island USA account added, "We’d couple up with you any day."