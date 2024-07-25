Billy Ray Cyrus breaks silence over his leaked audio amid divorce

Billy Ray Cyrus broke his silence after a private conversation between him and his estranged wife Firerose was publicly leaked.

It is pertinent to mention that on Wednesday, the 62-year-old Country star took it to social media in order to address an audio recording in which he was heard berating and belittling singer-songwriter Firerose, whom he is currently in the process of divorcing after seven months of marriage, as per the reports by People.

As shared to The Achy Breaky Heart singer’s Instagram stories and through his representatives, he began at length by stating, “Hell yeah I was at my wit's end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud.”

According to People, Billy continued by saying, “I just knew something wasn’t right. That was before I knew she was David Hodges' ex-wife. That’s before I knew her parents' last name.”

Furthermore, Cyrus also alleged that “everything he thought he knew about her, was a lie.” He claimed that Firerose “was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain.”

As per the earlier publication, he concluded his post by warning the artist that he would see her in court.

Moreover, a source claimed to People in June, the former couple’s split had to do with Firerose not being who Cyrus thought she was, while adding that he was "more relieved every day that he's done with his marriage."

It is worth mentioning that as reported by the earlier outlet, Firerose accused the country star of “extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse” in documents filed in June 14, while Cyrus filed paperwork 10 days later claiming he was verbally, emotionally and physically abused by Firerose.