Taylor Swift's iconic outfits to be displayed in a museum in London

Taylor Swift is set to have her own exhibition in Victoria and Albert Museum in Kensington, London.

It is pertinent to mention that as her Eras tour goes on, Swift’s fans will be getting a chance to be close and personal with her outfits from the previous tours and music videos.

According to Daily Mail, the original items from Taylor's different musical eras have been integrated into galleries at the Victoria and Albert Museum in Kensington.

Furthermore, the costumes, guitars and a lot more from Swift’s archives have been created into the Songbook Trail exhibition which is said to open on July 27.

In regards to this, Kate Bailey, the senior curator of theatre and performance at the V&A, stated, “There's so many really iconic objects and looks worn by Taylor across her career from her breakout moment in country. It's wonderful to be able to share her musicality and her microphone. So, many, many things.”



Kate also admitted, “The V&A feels like the perfect stage for a Taylor Swift trail. I think there´s so many touchpoints within Taylor´s work that respond to art, literature, history. There's so many ways that we can kind of interpret and layer and present Taylor´s work here.”

As per Daily Mail’s reports, some of the Taylor’s items will be from 2007 and these particular items include cowboy boots, the turquoise dress and a Taylor acoustic guitar made of koa wood.

It has also been reported that all of Taylor's pieces will be scattered in amongst the V&A's priceless works of art, fashion, photography, furniture, performance, architecture, and ceramics.

Moreover, as per the earlier outlet, back in summer 2023, the Museum of Arts and Design (MAD) in New York City presented Taylor Swift: Storyteller, featuring a different array of costumes and objects spanning her career.