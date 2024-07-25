Suki Waterhouse flaunts toned body months after daughter's birth

Suki Waterhouse is apparently proud of her toned body after losing her baby fat.



The model took to Instagram Stories with a mirror selfie of herself showing off her toned body.

The 32-year-old model-singer could be seen donning a two-piece black swimsuit with a white silk robe.

Waterhouse's latest photo comes after she revealed her experience of being a new mother in an episode of the podcast The Run-Through with Vogue.

Suki disclosed that she and her fiancé Robert Pattinson were not prepared before their daughter’s birth.

“We were both actually just like, let's just be surprised. Let's just see what it's like, and let's be surprised by the whole thing,” she recalled

“Those first two weeks were absolutely insane. You spend so much time just imagining what it's gonna be like. And I think for me, it just felt like this transition.” the Persuasion actress added.

“It just feels like this new season that you're stepping into where the biggest thing for me has actually been looking around me and also it's incredibly healing when you look to your own mom,” she maintained.

Waterhouse and Pattinson welcomed their first child, a daughter in March 2024.



In December 2023, a source confirmed that the couple is engaged.

The pair has been in a relationship for more than five years.