Selena Gomez treats fans with a sweet tribute to Benny Blanco 

July 25, 2024

Selena Gomez shares sweet tribute and love to her boyfriend, Benny Blanco in a post on social media.

It is pertinent to mention that the 32-year-old Only Murders In The Building actress and pop star took to Instagram in order to share a carousel post with new photos with her producer boyfriend.

In regards to this, the Who Says singer also added a touching caption about their current relationship in the post.

It is worth mentioning that the Calm Down singer began at length by admitting that she’s grateful for him as she captioned her post by writing, “Thank you for sharing your life today and every day,” with a smiley face attached in the end.

In regards to the carousel post, Selena shared a collection of candid new pictures and selfies with Benny. In the first, they can be seen snuggling and hugging each on the couch and dressed comfortably in pajamas.

While in others, they are wearing masks and there are also a few pictures of Benny lip locking with the hitmaker on the cheeks.

Furthermore, it is also worth mentioning that Selena donned her “B” necklace in an Instagram birthday post on which Benny Blanco commented, “I got the hottest chick in the game wearing my chain.” 

