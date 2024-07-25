Jennifer Lopez appreciate fans' love in 'tough times' amid split rumors

Jennifer Lopez has expressed deep gratitude to her fans following her lavish Bridgerton-themed birthday party.



On July 24, Lopez celebrated her 55th birthday, which was held amidst ongoing rumors about her relationship with Ben Affleck.

Taking to Instagram on Wednesday, Lopez penned a heartfelt message reflecting on the outpouring of love she received from fans around the world.

Jennifer Lopez reflected on support after lavish 'Bridgerton' themed birthday party

“I’ve been seeing all of your birthday wishes, beautiful videos, and posts all last night and this morning from all over the world. I have laughed, smiled, shed some tears, and when I saw the billboard in Times Square, I was completely overwhelmed,” she wrote.

The singer added, “I really do have the best, most amazing fans in the world. I could never express how moved I am or how incredibly blessed I feel to have all of you be a part of my life. Thank you sooooo very much.”

Lopez, who has reportedly been facing marital issues with Affleck, also emphasized the importance of her fans, saying, “you have always been there for me in the good times and in the tough times. I can always count on you. And I want you to know that you can always count on me.”

Notably, Lopez's message comes amid speculations about her relationship with Affleck. The actor was absent from the Atlas star's birthday celebration, fueling further rumours about their status.