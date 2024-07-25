Machine Gun Kelly flaunts his daughter's pictures as she turns 15

Machine Gun Kelly hosted a surprise birthday party for his daughter Casie Colson Baker’s 15th birthday on Wednesday.



The 34-year-old Grammy nominee took it to Instagram to wish his daughter in an Instagram carousel post which was filled with new and old snaps while he captioned it as, “The world spins but when I look at you it stops. Happy 15th princess.”

It is pertinent to mention that MGK also added a video on his Instagram Stories while beaming as his teen daughter’s jaw dropped and she walked into a room full of pink balloons and her friends cheering for her birthday bash.

As per Daily Mail, the heavily-tattooed father and artist’s Instagram post got birthday greetings from his frequent collaborator Travis Barker, rapper Justina Valentine, and Tommy Lee's third wife Brittany Furlan.



Furthermore, as per the earlier outlet, MGK was just 19 when he welcomed Casie with his ex-girlfriend Emma Cannon.

It has also been reported by The Sun that he admitted on the the Bad Friends podcast on Monday that she is “my best friend and probably the only person I really care to impress.”

The 32-year-old rapper expressed, “She's very comfortable in her own skin and a very strong independent woman,” as reported by the earlier publication.

As far as Casie is concerned, Daily Mail also reported that two years ago, she made her acting debut at the age of 11 as MGK’s onscreen daughter Lily in Andrew Baird's dismally-reviewed action crime thriller One Way, which also starred Kevin Bacon and Drea de Matteo.