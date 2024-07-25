 
Ryan Reynolds mocks Hugh Jackman's divorce in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

'Deadpool & Wolverine' star Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness announced their divorce in 2023 after 27 years of marriage

Web Desk
July 25, 2024

Ryan Reynolds mocks Hugh Jackman's divorce in 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

Ryan Reynolds jokes about Hugh Jackman's divorce from Deborra-Lee Furness in upcoming film Deadpool & Wolverine.

Reynolds and Jackman, known for their legendary banters reach new heights in the upcoming MCU film.

In a scene, Reynolds' character, Deadpool, looks at Jackman’s Wolverine and quips, "He’s usually shirtless, but he’s let himself go since the divorce."

The joke references the Logan star's separation from Furness, announced in September 2023 after 27 years of marriage citing a desire to pursue individual growth as the reason for their split.

The former couple said in a joint statement to PEOPLE, “We have been blessed to share almost three decades together as husband and wife in a wonderful, loving marriage. Our journey now is shifting, and we have decided to separate to pursue our individual growth.”

They added, “Our family has been and always will be our highest priority. We undertake this next chapter with gratitude, love and kindness. We greatly appreciate your understanding in respecting our privacy as our family navigates this transition in all of our lives.” 

