Rebel Wilson dishes out reason behind dating after 35

Rebel Wilson has recently dished out surprisingly shocking details about her love life.



The 44-year-old actress made an appearance on of the episodes of Call Her Daddy podcast.

During the podcast, she revealed that she did not have her first romantic relationship until she was almost 40.

The Bridesmaid actress revealed that her real relationship which can be considered a serious one was after 35 instead of in her 20s.

‘In My 20s, I never dated anybody,” the actor-turned-director said.

For her, she was slow at developing feelings when it comes to love.

While further explaining it, the Sydney born star said that making it in the entertainment industry was itself a tough job especially when ‘you’re a no one from Australia’.

Rebel, however confessed that staying single at one point helped her a lot being focused on her goals in the film industry as well.

The later actress went on to added as well that at the time she began dating, she was already an established actress.

Wilson finally found love and fell for Ramona Agruma, an American fashion designer.

The 44-year-old actress got engaged to the 40-year old designer last year after making it official on Instagram in 2022.