Taylor Swift 'secretly' engaged to Travis Kelce?

Taylor Swift’s fans have made a ‘shocking’ claim about the pop star's relationship with her longtime boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Swifties are convinced that the 34-year-old songstress is “secretly engaged” to the NFL star.

It comes after Taylor performed a mash-up of Stay, Stay, Stay and Paper Rings on guitar at the Eras Tour in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, on July 19.

Paper Rings, the song that Taylor wrote when she was dating ex-Joe Alwyn, includes lyrics such as “I like shiny things, but I'll marry you with paper rings” and “Darling, you're the one I want.”

Now, fans are claiming that she chose to sing the track because she might be engaged to Travis.

"SHE SO READY TO GO FOREVER AND SO TRAVIS CODED,” one of the Taylor’s fans wrote on social media.



Another one commented, “I hope they are secretly engaged!.”

'You're the one i want in paper rings, in picture frames, in all my dreams, so i think that it's best if we both stay' SHE JUST PROPOSED TO TRAVIS KELCE ON STAGE,” penned the third one.