Kylie Jenner gives glimpse of her $36 million mansion amid reality show finale

Kylie Jenner called Nobu chef to cook the dinner for her family while the fans get a glimpse of her massive $36 million mansion on the Season 5 finale of The Kardashians, Hulu series.



It is pertinent to mention that the final segment of the Season 5 finale cut to Kylie Jenner’s house.

Kylie began at length by admitting, “I feel really lucky to have Nobu here to cook for the family. Yeah, we’ve been traveling a lot, we’ve been super busy, and so it’s just the best when we can all get together.”

As per the reports by Daily Mail, fans have been waiting all season for Kylie to acknowledge her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, however, they are said to be 'disappointed.'

According to the earlier outlet, the season began in Paris Fashion Week, where Kylie was spotted with Timothee, even though she has never shown nor mentioned her boyfriend on the show.

Moreover, the fans got a brief glimpse into the Kylie Cosmetics owner's home.

In regards to the rest of the show, Khloe arrived along with her kids including Kris and Corey while Kourtney and Travis enter together.

Furthermore, after meeting the kids, Kourtney confesses, “We haven’t all been together and seen each other like this in a while,” while we see her give her 14-year-old son Mason a hug.

It is worth mentioning that this was first time he’s been featured on the Hulu series.