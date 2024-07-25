 
Kim Kardashian admits THIS is the reason for her relationship failures

Kim Kardashian discussed what often goes wrong in her romantic relationships

July 25, 2024

Kim Kardashian has shed light on a major factor contributing to her relationship struggles.

During the latest episode of The Kardashians, Kim discussed her romantic history and what often goes wrong in her relationships.

The SKIMS founder admitted that a common issue is her tendency to prioritize her own plans and goals over her partner’s needs.

“When someone tells me not to do something that I've planned on, I physically get like, you're getting in my way and I will bulldoze what's ever in my way,” Kim said.

Kim shared a specific example from a past relationship, where her partner asked her to take a week off work to rest.

She said her immediate reaction was to refuse, saying, “I'm like, 'Get outta here. Take the week off?'” Kim added, “And that was the beginning of the end.”

Despite her high-profile relationships with figures like Kanye West and Pete Davidson, Kim has yet to find lasting love. 

