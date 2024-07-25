Prince Harry set to eclipse Prince William with his windfall

Experts have just started talking about the eclipsing windfall that Prince Harry is in store for, in comparison to his older brother, and future King of England, Prince William.



Royal commentator and author Kinsey Schofield made these admissions during one of her interviews with Fox News Digital and Christopher Anderson.

The host of the To Di For Daily podcast began by explaining the reason for this move, and the subtleties at play by explaining, “Prince Harry is set to receive more money than Prince William because he is the spare.”

“The Queen Mother knew he would have fewer opportunities and responsibilities,” so “it was a logical and thoughtful decision” at the end of the day.

Ms Schofield later also chimed in to explain some particular downfalls of this and shut down any fears of retaliation when she said, “There will be no tensions as [the family] knew about this arrangement for decades.”

“Prince William likely quietly inherited his share two summers ago when he turned 40,” as well.