Drake, Kendrick Lamar beef force DeMar DeRozan to clear position

DeMar DeRozan speaks out after appearing in Kendrick Lamar's diss track against Drake

July 25, 2024

After appearing in Kendrick Lamar's Not Like Us video, DeMar DeRozan was believed to be, by some, in the Compton rap star's camp. But, the NBA baller soon cleared the air stating he is still friends with Drake.

In a chat with The Sacramento Bee, the 34-year-old doubled down on being a good equation with the Toronto rapper and called it "entertainment" after he became part of Drizzy's diss track music video.

“Drake’s still my man, still my man, none of it changed,” the ballplayer said. “It’s so easy to get overlooked and look at it for what it looks like, but at the end of the day, it’s music, entertainment. Two of the biggest rappers in the world went at it from a competitive standpoint and they battled it out."

He continued, "That’s what you want to see as a fan: Kobe [Bryant] playing [Michael] Jordan one-on-one and see who wins, see the trash talking, and whoever wins out of that, you’re still going to have the debate, so that’s all that is.”

