Taylor Swift conquerors a 'challenge' despite great odds

Taylor Swift is known to take challenges, which, in return, hones her work and in the latest example, she followed her playbook to strive harder for the bigger goal.

The test was about her surprise album Folkore which she made during the coronavirus pandemic and the process, according to the Carolina hitmaker, was taxing to her.

Addressing the stadium-packed Eras Tour crowd, the 34-year-old said on the album's fourth anniversary, which has 17 tracks and won the album of the year at the Grammy, "Because making an album is usually such a collaborative situation, you usually get lots of people together."

She continued, "You usually get to play all these new songs for your friends or your band, and you get to be in the same room with the people that you're either writing with or producing with."

Taylor also said during her show in Germany, "I would sit in my guest bedroom and record the vocals and [Dessner and Antonoff] would be on the phone."

Adding, "It was just like such a challenge for us as creators, but it was so fulfilling."