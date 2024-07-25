Prince Harry's royal inheritance from Queen Mother explained amid legal drama

Experts have just explained the truth behind Prince Harry’s inheritance from the Queen Mother.



Christopher Andersen, author of The King, made these admissions and claims.

He weighed in on everything during one of his most recent interviews with Fox News Digital.

During that chat he explained the royal inheritance matter and said, “The Queen Mother placed two-thirds of her [estimated] $120 million fortune into a trust fund for her great-grandchildren.”

For those unversed, “She knew that when Prince William became Prince of Wales, which he did when his father became king, he would inherit the Duchy of Cornwall, which now boasts assets of over $1 billion.”

Mr Anderson also explained, “In divvying things up, the Queen Mother may have left Harry a skosh more,” given his title of Spare.

The icing on the cake though is the fact that “in the meantime, the value of the trust has simply increased, Harry's share along with it.”

For those unversed, Prince William has also inherited The Duchy of Cornwall estate from King Charles, ever since he took the title of Prince of Wales and that amounted to almost £23.6 million ($30 million).

Another inheritance was also from Princess Diana at £8.4 million ($27 million).