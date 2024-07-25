Meghan Markle is ready to rock the boat once more

Meghan Markle’s chances of attending the Invictus Games in the UK, sometime in 2027 has just become a hot topic of discussion among experts.



A conversation about this happened between TalkTV host Kevin O’Sullivan and royal commentator Kinsey Schofield.

During the course of that conversation Mr O’Sullivan was the first to chime in and say, “I predict that Prince Harry will attend but I bet you Meghan does not.”

And “I don't think Meghan will set foot in this country ever again,” he also clarified.

At this point Ms Schofield also chimed in, in agreement and commented on how, “I think that's fair to say.”

Because “we've seen she had no desire to.” Not to mention, “the last time she was travelling with Prince Harry, there was a stop in London, but she did not touch down.”

All in all, “She very much dislikes the UK because she feels like the UK dislikes her,” Ms Schofield also went on to explain before adding that, “I think it's odd that they [Harry and Meghan] have chosen this venue when the Invictus Games has become something they do so much together.”